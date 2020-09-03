BB prohibits redirecting loans to other purposes





The central bank's Banking Rules and Policy Department or BRPD said referring its earlier circulars that it is strictly prohibited the use of loans borrowed for a particular purpose but being used for other purposes.

It stated that in recent days some borrowers are in bad practice of redirecting loans evading the BB rules.

The new BRPD circular said banks are advised to follow the BB directed 'Guidelines on Credit Risk Management (CRM) for Banks' and asked banks to strictly monitor whether the borrowers are breaking the rules.

It said banks should also monitor whether or not the disbursed installments were used as per declaration before disbursement of the next installment. If irregularities are taking place banks have been asked to take stern action against such errant borrowers.

The BRPD circular issued to all chief executive officers of banks also suggested that banks' internal inspection departments should check it from time to time basis.











































