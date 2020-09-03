Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:38 AM
latest
Home Business

BB prohibits redirecting loans to other purposes

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday issued a fresh order to all commercial banks not to     allow borrowers to redirect bank loans for use in any other purpose other than the stated purpose in loan application.
The central bank's Banking Rules and Policy Department or BRPD said referring its earlier circulars that it is strictly prohibited the use of loans borrowed for a particular purpose but being used for other purposes.
It stated that in recent days some borrowers are in bad practice of redirecting loans evading the BB rules.
The new BRPD circular said banks are advised to follow the BB directed 'Guidelines on Credit Risk Management (CRM) for Banks' and asked banks to strictly monitor whether the borrowers are breaking the rules.
It said banks should also monitor whether or not the disbursed installments were used as per declaration before disbursement of the next installment. If irregularities are taking place banks have been asked to take stern action against such errant borrowers.
The BRPD circular issued to all chief executive officers of banks also suggested that banks' internal inspection departments should check it from time to time basis.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US factories grow in August for third straight month
India's August gold imports doubles to hit 8-month
Virus hits 2Q earnings of Russian carrier Aeroflot
Vistara partners with Japan Airlines for its Frequent
PIA terminates services of 74 employees
Dollar extends gains after US manufacturing data
Walmart's Flipkart starts e-commerce service in India
Kyser Hamid BD Finance new CEO


Latest News
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
Four DIGs of police transferred
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Quader asks AL dist, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15
Bangladesh-India ties genuine, incomparable: Hasan
Hindu widows to get share of all properties of husbands: HC
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
China uni sparks anger by telling women to avoid 'revealing' clothes
Decision about Khaleda Zia soon: Law Minister
Most Read News
3 killed in Patenga cylinder blast
35 more fatalities reported in Bangladesh in last 24hrs
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Bangladesh observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
'Ivan Rakitic returns home'
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Shakib returns home from USA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft