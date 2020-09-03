BAT planning solar plant in BD: Saur Energy





British American Tobacco (BAT), a British Multinational established in 1902 and the largest manufacturer of cigarettes worldwide, is planning to set up a solar power plant in its premises in Bangladesh.

To offset the power that it consumes, the firm has awarded the contract to Boond Engineering Bangladesh, a sister firm of Boond Solar to develop the project, according to Saur Energy International magazine.

"Pleased to inform you all that British American Tobacco (BAT), Bangladesh, a British Multinational, established in 1902 and the largest manufacturer of cigarettes worldwide, has awarded a contract to our sister concern Boond Engineering Bangladesh Pvt Ltd, to develop a Solar plant of capacity 1.75MWp in their premises in Bangladesh," Saur Enegy quoted Boond Solar. Managing Director Bhaskar Palit as saying. Further adding that "it is an honour and privilege to be appointed as the partner of BAT, Bangladesh in their Green Energy journey and we are committed to delivering the very best."































