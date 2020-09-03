Agent banking still focused on deposit collection





It operates by a bank appointed agent at small spaces in areas where conventional banking services are not available.

At the end of June this year, deposits collected by banks through agent banking amounted to Tk10,220 crore while they lent only Tk720 crore during the period.

Agent banking deposits collection increased by 19.74 percent while loan disbursements increased by only 6.92 percent in the April to June quarter, compared to the previous quarter, according to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The loan to deposit ratio indicates agent banking is better serving banks' deposit collection rather than lending, said a senior official of BB adding the central bank was closely monitoring the trend and weighing necessary measures to increase rural lending through agent banking. According to the BB data, 23 banks are operating agent banking but only nine of them are disbursing 98.57 percent loans. Bank Asia spears on the top in lending through agent banking. At the end of June this year, it disbursed Tk280 crore or 38.98 percent of the total lending.

Talking to Daily Observer, Bank Asia managing director Md Arfan Ali said deposit mobilization was easier than lending for an agent bank. "Agents are not interested in lending. We are trying to increase lending through agent banking," he said. The BB should encourage agent banking to increase lending to rural areas, he said adding Bank Asia was now enjoying 75.85 percent share of total loan disbursement through agent banking.

"We are lending around 25 percent of our collected deposit and want to increase it to 100 percent by 2021," Arfal said adding his bank plans to disburse SME loans, agriculture loans and micro credit through agent banking in future.

BRAC Bank holds the second position disbursing loan through agent banking and 37.44 percent share of its loans disbursement taking place through agent banking. The city bank holds third position, as per BB data. Islami Bank Bangladesh top the position for deposit mobilization through agent banking but its disbursement stood at only Tk1.49 crore to the rural areas during the given period.

Capacity building of the agents of banks was the main hurdle to increasing loan disbursement through agent banking, according to Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank Dhaka office.

Banks now running agent banking include Bank Asia, NRB Commercial Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Modhumoti Bank, Social Islami Bank, Standard Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Agrani Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Midland Bank, United Commercial Bank, The City Bank, AB Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh.

Premier Bank, NRB Bank, BRAC Bank, Eastern Bank, One Bank, Mercantile Bank, Exim Bank and Shahjalal Islami Bank are also running agent banking.































