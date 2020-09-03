Video
Trade balance drops to $86m in July as exports rebound

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

The country's trade deficit grew at a slow space by 91.89 per cent or $975 million in July to $86 million, the first month of the current fiscal year 2020-21, as exports soared and imports dropped amid economic downturn and lower local investment.
Exports have already gained some momentum in July after three months of slowdown due to the outbreak of pandemic and countrywide shutdown for around two months.
As a result, the country's current account balance posted 1.97-billion surplus in July 2020 against $108 million in deficit in the same month in 2019.
As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the country's merchandise trade deficit dropped to $86 million in July of FY21 from $1.06 billion in the same month of the previous fiscal year.
Elaborating on the state of the country's economy in the context of balance of payments in July, Executive Director of Policy Research Institute Ahsan H Mansur told Daily Observer said lower balance of payment deficit was not a positive indication. It is indicative sluggish domestic economic activities.
The export performance is recovering and expected to regain pre-pandemic position by the end of this year, he said, adding that the domestic sector till to the end of this year would remain dismal.
The stimulus package is helping the export sector and so exports are recovering but the package designed for small and medium entrepreneurs was not picking up pace, he said. It would not be possible to revive the domestic sector without vibrancy returning.
Thus creating demand for investment to create more demand for import of machineries and raw materials would grow slow to keep import bills down, he mentioned.
Mentioning that the 9 per cent lending rate cap had backfired the SME sector, Mansur said the government should either form a Tk 1,000 crore fund to issue a 5 per cent interest subsidy for the SMEs to expedite its recovery.
Responding to why the SME sector did not get that much focus considering the emphasis on industries, he said that people working in the sector did not have the voice to raise their problems and realise their demands.
As per the BB report, the country's import payments in July of FY21 fell by 19.42 per cent, or $943 million, to $3.91 billion in July against $4.86 billion in the same month of FY20. It happened when export earnings in July stood at $3.25 billion, down by 1.96 per cent from $3.31 billion in the same month last year.
During the last fiscal 2019-20 trade deficit widened by 12.79 per cent year-on-year mainly due to a plunge in export earnings amid shutdown.
Both exports and imports were hit severely after the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. But import suffered more than export thereby narrowing the trade deficit in the balance of payment.


