Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:37 AM
Greenwood aiming to 'break records' after England call-up

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, SEPT 2: Manchester United's teenage forward Mason Greenwood says he wants to "break records" and be remembered forever.
The 18-year-old forced has earned a first England call-up after a breakthrough season at Old Trafford, where he established himself in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-choice attack.
No teenager has ever scored more goals in a single campaign for United than Greenwood, whose 17-goal haul in all competitions put him level with George Best, Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney.
Greenwood said he felt "ready to compete with anyone" and all-time record Premier League goalscorer Alan Shearer has already backed the forward to surpass his own 260-goal haul. "Obviously any young football player would want to break records -- and if you didn't, there's something wrong," he said ahead of England's Nations League matches away to Iceland and Denmark.
"It's always nice to have visions and goals you set in your football career and that goes for virtually any England forward, really.
"Just go out there and do your best and break records and just be remembered forever, really."
Solskjaer, a former striker at United, has described Greenwood as the best finisher he has worked with.
"Ole's a big part of my game, really," the forward said of the United boss. "Obviously he's helped me to get where I am now and he's given me the chances to prove to everyone what I can do.
"I am glad he's there and he's a good manager. Obviously he knows what he's talking about because he has been a good goalscorer for Man United."




One of the most impressive aspects of Greenwood's game is his ability to strike the ball powerfully with both feet.
Asked which he prefers, Greenwood said with a laugh: "I prefer to use any foot when it comes to me, but I prefer my left foot more than my right, really.
"When I was younger I put in a lot of practice into both feet and it's stayed with me naturally now." Greenwood also spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement and his expectation that England's players will take a knee before the Nations League matches in Iceland and Denmark.
"Yeah, we will more or likely be doing that because it's obviously a big thing," Greenwood said. "Everybody notices it.   -AFP



