David Silva tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID, SEPT 2: Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has tested positive for coronavirus, his new club Real Sociedad announced on Monday.

The 34-year-old joined La Real on a free transfer earlier this month but returned a positive Covid-19 test after arriving to San Sebastian.

The Liga club said it was Silva's second test within 72 hours since landing in Spain, having previously tested negative.

The Spaniard, a former World Cup and European Championship winner, left Man City at the end of his contract before signing a two-year deal with Sociedad. -AFP





