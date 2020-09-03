Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:37 AM
latest
Home Sports

David Silva tests positive for coronavirus

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

MADRID, SEPT 2: Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has tested positive for coronavirus, his new club Real Sociedad announced on Monday.
The 34-year-old joined La Real on a free transfer earlier this month but returned a positive Covid-19 test after arriving to San Sebastian.
The Liga club said it was Silva's second test within 72 hours since landing in Spain, having previously tested negative.
The Spaniard, a former World Cup and European Championship winner, left Man City at the end of his contract before signing a two-year deal with Sociedad.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Greenwood aiming to 'break records' after England call-up
David Silva tests positive for coronavirus
Germany striker Volland swaps Leverkusen for Monaco
Messi's father lands in Spain as Barca stand-off drags on
Serena, Murray advance on US Open day two
Top seeds Djokovic, Pliskova headline US Open day three
Hafeez hails debutant Haider as Pakistan beat England
Hockey players' age complexities problem over


Latest News
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
Four DIGs of police transferred
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Quader asks AL dist, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15
Bangladesh-India ties genuine, incomparable: Hasan
Hindu widows to get share of all properties of husbands: HC
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
China uni sparks anger by telling women to avoid 'revealing' clothes
Decision about Khaleda Zia soon: Law Minister
Most Read News
3 killed in Patenga cylinder blast
35 more fatalities reported in Bangladesh in last 24hrs
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Bangladesh observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
'Ivan Rakitic returns home'
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Shakib returns home from USA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft