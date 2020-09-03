Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:37 AM
latest
Home Sports

Germany striker Volland swaps Leverkusen for Monaco

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

MONACO, SEPT 2: Germany striker Kevin Volland has left Bayer Leverkusen to sign a four-year contract with AS Monaco, the French league side announced Wednesday, in a deal worth around 11 million euros ($13 million).
As Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz hinted Monday, the 28-year-old Volland leaves Leverkusen after scoring 50 goals, creating 32 more, in 148 appearances over four years for the Bundesliga side.
This is the first time Volland has joined a club outside Germany.
He will link up with Monaco's new German head coach Nico Kovac, who was sacked by Bayern Munich last November, but earned his first Ligue 1 victory on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Metz.
Volland has also made 10 appearances for Germany, scoring a single goal in an 8-0 drubbing of minnows San Marino in 2016.
"His profile is that of a versatile striker, capable of playing up front, as a second striker or a winger on both sides," Monaco's sports director Paul Mitchell told the club's website.
"He is a player who works hard for the team with statistics that illustrate his goalscoring skills."
According to a club source, the transfer costs 11 million euros with various added bonuses. Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes praised Volland's "exemplary commitment" over the last four years and said the striker leaves with the German club's blessing.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Greenwood aiming to 'break records' after England call-up
David Silva tests positive for coronavirus
Germany striker Volland swaps Leverkusen for Monaco
Messi's father lands in Spain as Barca stand-off drags on
Serena, Murray advance on US Open day two
Top seeds Djokovic, Pliskova headline US Open day three
Hafeez hails debutant Haider as Pakistan beat England
Hockey players' age complexities problem over


Latest News
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
Four DIGs of police transferred
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Quader asks AL dist, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15
Bangladesh-India ties genuine, incomparable: Hasan
Hindu widows to get share of all properties of husbands: HC
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
China uni sparks anger by telling women to avoid 'revealing' clothes
Decision about Khaleda Zia soon: Law Minister
Most Read News
3 killed in Patenga cylinder blast
35 more fatalities reported in Bangladesh in last 24hrs
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Bangladesh observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
'Ivan Rakitic returns home'
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Shakib returns home from USA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft