Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:37 AM
latest
Home Sports

Messi's father lands in Spain as Barca stand-off drags on

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

BARCELONA, SEPT 2: Jorge Messi, father and agent of Lionel Messi, landed in Barcelona on Wednesday, an AFP correspondent said, ahead of talks with the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu about the striker's intention to leave this summer.
Messi senior flew in from the Argentine city of Rosario, landing at the private terminal in Barcelona's El Prat airport on Wednesday morning.
"I don't know anything," he told reporters before getting into a taxi.
Jorge Messi will be hoping to unblock the stand-off between Barca and his son, which threatens to descend into an expensive and bitter legal battle if a resolution cannot be found. The 33-year-old striker boycotted Barcelona's first pre-season training session on Monday, as he tries to force his way out of the club he joined as a 13-year-old boy.
Messi had also failed to attend a coronavirus test at Barcelona's training ground on Sunday.
Yet Barcelona insist their captain will only depart if his 700-million-euro ($833 million) release clause is activated, a stance that has been backed up by La Liga, who say that release clause still applies.
But Messi and his lawyers argue he is allowed to go for free this summer according to another clause in his contract, which they claim was triggered on August 25 when a burofax stating Messi's intention to leave arrived at Camp Nou.
If Messi joins another club but loses in court, he could be liable to pay the 700 million euros Barcelona are owed.
Manchester City are the firm favourites to sign Messi, not least because of his previous success with City coach Pep Guardiola. Inter Milan, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested.   -AFP




.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Greenwood aiming to 'break records' after England call-up
David Silva tests positive for coronavirus
Germany striker Volland swaps Leverkusen for Monaco
Messi's father lands in Spain as Barca stand-off drags on
Serena, Murray advance on US Open day two
Top seeds Djokovic, Pliskova headline US Open day three
Hafeez hails debutant Haider as Pakistan beat England
Hockey players' age complexities problem over


Latest News
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
Four DIGs of police transferred
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Quader asks AL dist, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15
Bangladesh-India ties genuine, incomparable: Hasan
Hindu widows to get share of all properties of husbands: HC
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
China uni sparks anger by telling women to avoid 'revealing' clothes
Decision about Khaleda Zia soon: Law Minister
Most Read News
3 killed in Patenga cylinder blast
35 more fatalities reported in Bangladesh in last 24hrs
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Bangladesh observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
'Ivan Rakitic returns home'
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Shakib returns home from USA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft