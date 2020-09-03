Saifuddin misses training for fever

Bangladesh all-rounder Saifuddin is yet to join the individual training programme, arranged by the BCB, when all of his colleagues had already started practice sessions as he is currently suffering from fever.

"He was supposed to join the training programme from the fifth phase but he can't as he has been suffering from fever for the last three days," said BCB chief physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury.

"He has undergone a coronavirus test and he was found negative. He has already consulted doctors and has taken his medicine. Hopefully he will recover very soon."

Saifuddin is in the selection panel's radar to make his Test debut in the upcoming Sri Lanka tour following his outstanding performance in ODI and T20 cricket. -BSS





