Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:36 AM
latest
Home Sports

Captain and coaching staff finalise Test probable for the series against Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
BIPIN  DANI

Sri Lanka's Test captain Dimuth Karunratne and the senior coaching staffs, which included head coach Mickey Arthur and Grant Flower (bating coach) and Jerome Jayaratne (head, HPC) have provisionally selected the 23-member training squad to prepare for the series against Bangladesh, it is learnt here.
According to the highly placed sources in the SLC, the training will begin on September 10. The final squad for the Test series beginning next month will be announced few weeks later.
The names of the training squad, which has at last 3-4 new players will be released only after the official list of the selection committee is announced. The term of the present 3-member selection committee (Ashantha de Mel, Chaminda Mendis and Vinothen John) ended on August 5 and the approval of the additions / alternations in the panel is awaited from the sports ministry.
The team management also discussed the players for the other two formats and these players will begin their training (the date not decided yet) at the High Performance Center (HPC).
Interestingly, Lasith Malinga was not involved in the selection of the probable players for the shortest formats. It seems Malinga, though has not announced his retirement from the T-20I, he is 'no more interested" to play now.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Greenwood aiming to 'break records' after England call-up
David Silva tests positive for coronavirus
Germany striker Volland swaps Leverkusen for Monaco
Messi's father lands in Spain as Barca stand-off drags on
Serena, Murray advance on US Open day two
Top seeds Djokovic, Pliskova headline US Open day three
Hafeez hails debutant Haider as Pakistan beat England
Hockey players' age complexities problem over


Latest News
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
Four DIGs of police transferred
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Quader asks AL dist, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15
Bangladesh-India ties genuine, incomparable: Hasan
Hindu widows to get share of all properties of husbands: HC
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
China uni sparks anger by telling women to avoid 'revealing' clothes
Decision about Khaleda Zia soon: Law Minister
Most Read News
3 killed in Patenga cylinder blast
35 more fatalities reported in Bangladesh in last 24hrs
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Bangladesh observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
'Ivan Rakitic returns home'
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Shakib returns home from USA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft