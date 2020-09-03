

Tarafder not contesting in BFF election

It is not the first time this football organiser announced such a decision. After lots of groundwork, this businessman announced earlier in February this year that he was withdrawing himself from competing for the post of BFF president.

In the meantime he again showed interest in the poll. The election was to be held in April and was rescheduled for the third of October due to the pandemic. Now, just one day prior to the BFF election schedule announcement, he again did it.

Apparently current BFF president Kazi M Salahuddin is not getting challenge from anyone. But nothing is certain as there is still time for that.

Mr Tarafder and his co were supposed to meet at a local hotel on Tuesday yet that didn't take place at the end. On Wednesday, it was on the air that Tarafder and friends may not contest in any post in the upcoming election of BFF. Later, he confirmed the matter to media and said that he is going to pull out himself from any activities of football.

"For now I am withdrawing myself from any activities of football including this election. I have not been able to make time for my business while keeping me busy in football. So I decided to focus on my business from now on.

The election commission for BFF poll is scheduled to announce the election schedule today, Thursday, at 4:00pm.















Saif Sporting Club Chairman also Chattogram Abahani Vice-president Tarafder M Ruhul Amin announces on Wednesday that he is not going to compete for any post in the upcoming Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) polls.It is not the first time this football organiser announced such a decision. After lots of groundwork, this businessman announced earlier in February this year that he was withdrawing himself from competing for the post of BFF president.In the meantime he again showed interest in the poll. The election was to be held in April and was rescheduled for the third of October due to the pandemic. Now, just one day prior to the BFF election schedule announcement, he again did it.Apparently current BFF president Kazi M Salahuddin is not getting challenge from anyone. But nothing is certain as there is still time for that.Mr Tarafder and his co were supposed to meet at a local hotel on Tuesday yet that didn't take place at the end. On Wednesday, it was on the air that Tarafder and friends may not contest in any post in the upcoming election of BFF. Later, he confirmed the matter to media and said that he is going to pull out himself from any activities of football."For now I am withdrawing myself from any activities of football including this election. I have not been able to make time for my business while keeping me busy in football. So I decided to focus on my business from now on.The election commission for BFF poll is scheduled to announce the election schedule today, Thursday, at 4:00pm.