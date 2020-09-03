Video
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:36 AM
BCB to prepare guideline for Shakib after October 29

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Sports Reporter

ICC's ban on Shakib Al Hasan is coming to an end on October 29. The poster boy of Bangladesh cricket has already returned home to make himself prepare for resuming actions. Considering ICC's anti-corruption unit-ACSU's regulations Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is not willing to make any guidelines for Shakib before 29 of the month.
"We'll prepare our guideline after October 29," Cricket Operations Chairman and Board Director Akram Khan told journalists on Wednesday. "There have some obligations from the ICC".
BCB President Nazmul Hasan requested journalist last week not to give Shakib more coverage. He said, "Do not give more coverage to him since he is under some postulates that he can't do anything relevant to the game that will bring media coverage for him".
Akram reminded journalists the fact once again. He said, "I'll request you to keep on mind that everything of the ACSU guidelines is on his favour till now. So, we have to be cautious that nothing goes wrong at eleventh hour. You (journalists) please keep the things in mind. We shall work with him from 29 of the month".
Shakib however, can practice unofficially under any coach. Cricket Ops chairman reassured it. "If any coach wants to help individually before 29, he can do it," he confirmed.
Before getting ban for his non-informing to ACSU on bookies communication, Shakib was the captain of Bangladesh Test and T20i teams. In his dearth, responsibilities were distributed among Mahmudullah Riyad and Mominul Haque. Mahmudullah captains T20i squad and Mominul captains Test side. Question arises if Shakib regain captaincy after comeback. "Board will decide who will lead," chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu answered. "Selector's panel doesn't decide about captaincy".
Nannu also avoided about Shakib's inclusion in the squad for the Sri Lanka tour. He pushed the ball team management's court. He said, "Right now I can't comment on his inclusion. Team management will decide what to do. He is under restriction till October, what will be next is entirely depending on team management and we can't say anything before the arrival of head coach".
The squad for the upcoming tour is expected to announce by the 1st week of September and the team possibly will fly to Sri Lanka on September 23. The three-match Test series is scheduled to kick off on October 24. So, if nothing goes wrong Shakib will be available for Bangladesh side from the 2nd Test of the series.


