

Shakib arrives home to start post-ban action

A flight of Qatar Airways carried Mr. 75 which reached at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:50am. He then went to his home at Banani in the city and expected to start action on September 5 at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP).

Shakib was banned from all sort of cricketing activities from October 29 last year for his non-cooperation to the ICC's anti-corruption unit. He failed to inform ACSU about the communications of Indian bookies with him, for which he received two-year ban. But for his cooperation during the investigation and have clear sportsmanship images the prohibition was reduced one year. So, he will be able to attend all sporting activities from October 29 this year.









Bangladesh will resume international cricket from October 24 and BCB is eagerly waiting to get back the best player of the country soon after his availability for the action. Shakib however, will miss the 1st Test of the three-match series.

The southpaw cricketer had been in the USA with his family since March. In April he was bless with a baby girl, Errum Hasan. Errum is the 2nd daughter of Shakib. Alyana Hasan is the eldest princes of Shakib- Shishir couple.



