Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:36 AM
latest
Home Sports

Shakib arrives home to start post-ban action

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Sports Reporter

Shakib arrives home to start post-ban action

Shakib arrives home to start post-ban action

Shakib Al Hasan returned Bangladesh from the USA on Wednesday to start practicing ahead of the forthcoming Sri Lanka tour. He will start training after getting negative report of Covid-19 test.
A flight of Qatar Airways carried Mr. 75 which reached at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:50am. He then went to his home at Banani in the city and expected to start action on September 5 at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP).
Shakib was banned from all sort of cricketing activities from October 29 last year for his non-cooperation to the ICC's anti-corruption unit. He failed to inform ACSU about the communications of Indian bookies with him, for which he received two-year ban. But for his cooperation during the investigation and have clear sportsmanship images the prohibition was reduced one year. So, he will be able to attend all sporting activities from October 29 this year.




Bangladesh will resume international cricket from October 24 and BCB is eagerly waiting to get back the best player of the country soon after his availability for the action. Shakib however, will miss the 1st Test of the three-match series.
The southpaw cricketer had been in the USA with his family since March. In April he was bless with a baby girl, Errum Hasan. Errum is the 2nd daughter of Shakib. Alyana Hasan is the eldest princes of Shakib- Shishir couple.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Greenwood aiming to 'break records' after England call-up
David Silva tests positive for coronavirus
Germany striker Volland swaps Leverkusen for Monaco
Messi's father lands in Spain as Barca stand-off drags on
Serena, Murray advance on US Open day two
Top seeds Djokovic, Pliskova headline US Open day three
Hafeez hails debutant Haider as Pakistan beat England
Hockey players' age complexities problem over


Latest News
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
Four DIGs of police transferred
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Quader asks AL dist, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15
Bangladesh-India ties genuine, incomparable: Hasan
Hindu widows to get share of all properties of husbands: HC
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
China uni sparks anger by telling women to avoid 'revealing' clothes
Decision about Khaleda Zia soon: Law Minister
Most Read News
3 killed in Patenga cylinder blast
35 more fatalities reported in Bangladesh in last 24hrs
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Bangladesh observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
'Ivan Rakitic returns home'
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Shakib returns home from USA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft