Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:36 AM
Abrar Murder At BUET

Next hearing on charge framing on Sept 9

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Court Correspondent

Partial hearing on charge framing in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad  murder case was held in a Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) of Dhaka on Wednesday.
On the first day of charge hearing the three government lawyers-   Advocates Mosharraf Hossain Kajol, Ehsanul Haque Samaji and Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan concluded their charge hearing with a prayer to frame charges.
Prosecutor Kajol told the court in his submission that the accused committed an unfortunate incident. They killed Abrar by beating him up mercilessly. They did not give him water when he begged for it.
Another prosecutor Ehsanul Haque Samaji submitted in his submission that many ingredients were in the case to frame the charges. He appealed to the court to establish justice in the case in the light of the law.
After partial hearing, Judge Abu Jafar Md Kamaruzzaman of STT-1 fixed September 9 for rest of the hearing on charge framing.
In the charge hearing veteran lawyers Adv Md Mahbub Uddin, Adv Sree Pran Nath, Adv Monjur Alam, Adv Faruk Ahmed and other defence lawyers were present in the court.
Twenty-two arrested accused were produced before the court.
On January 21, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court took charges into cognizance against 25 BUET students in the case.
Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of BUET, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university.
He was found dead on the staircase of the residential hall in the early hours of October 7 after he was taken to Room No-2011 on October 6 and beaten mercilessly.
In this connection Abrar's father Barkat Ullah filed a case with Chawak Bazar police against 19 BUET students.
Inspector Wahiduzzaman of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet accusing 25 BUET students on November 13 last year.




The charge sheeted accused, most of them BCL leaders and activists, are Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaj Abu Hurayra and ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM Mahmud Setu, Morsheduzzaman Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amartya Islam and Mostaba Rafid.
Arrested eight accused gave confessional statements before the several Metropolitan Magistrates.
Among the charge sheeted accused 22 are behind bars while three are absconding.
The three fugitives are Morsheduzzaman Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim and Mostaba Rafid.



