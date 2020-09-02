Video
Fish fry released in Jamalpur

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

JAMALPUR, Sep 1: Fisheries Department here on Tuesday formally released substantial amount of fish fry in the district aiming to increase fish production and meet the growing demand of the nutrition.




Chairman, Jamalpur Sadar Upazila Parishad , Mohammad Abul Hossain formally inaugurated the fish fry releasing programme as chief gust.
He released carp variety fish fries in the pond of Fire Service and Civil Defence office.
District Fisheries Officer, Kaiser Mohammad Moinul Hassan, Assistant Director, Fire Service and Civil Defence, Moniruzzaman and Senior Fisheries Officer, Momotazunnesa were present.
District Fisheries Office sources said 400 kilogram fish fries of carp variety fish like Rui, Katla and Mrigel will be released in 10 open and institutional water bodies in Jamalpur Sadar Upazila in phases in the current fiscal year.



