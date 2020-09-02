SINGER offers up to 100pc discount





The campaign titled- 'Sharat Akashe Megher Bhela Singer-E Cholchhe Chharer Mela' offers upto 100% discount on purchase of TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Microwave Oven and Kitchen Appliances.

During the campaign, after purchasing any of those products, customers can send SMSs from his/her mobile phone number to 26969 to avail up to 100% discount. However, discounts of various amounts are guaranteed through these SMSs. A total of 1000 units of product will be given away ''absolutely free'' (100% discount) during this campaign.

SINGER Autumn campaign also offers exchange of Refrigerators and TVs, under which consumers will get up to Taka 11,000 for No-Frost Refrigerators and up to Taka 8,000 for TVs. Besides, SINGER is offering a 'free trial offer' of 20 days for any model of Washing Machines. Up to 10% discount has been offered for SINGER Air Conditioners.

Keeping the better financial management on part of the consumers, SINGER is offering up to 12-month interest free instalment facilities.



















