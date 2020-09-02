Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:40 PM
latest 3 die in Potenga explosion      
Home News

SINGER offers up to 100pc discount

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Observer Desk

With the arrival of autumn, leading consumer electronics and home appliances company SINGER Bangladesh Limited has launched a special campaign from tomorrow (September 1), says a press release.
The campaign titled- 'Sharat Akashe Megher Bhela Singer-E Cholchhe Chharer Mela' offers upto 100% discount on purchase of TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Microwave Oven and Kitchen Appliances.
 During the campaign, after purchasing any of those products, customers can send SMSs from his/her mobile phone number to 26969 to avail up to 100% discount. However, discounts of  various amounts are guaranteed through these SMSs. A total of 1000 units of product will be given away ''absolutely free'' (100% discount) during this campaign.
 SINGER Autumn campaign also offers exchange of Refrigerators and TVs, under which consumers will get up to Taka 11,000 for No-Frost Refrigerators and up to Taka 8,000 for TVs. Besides, SINGER is offering a 'free trial offer' of 20 days for any model of Washing Machines. Up to 10% discount has been offered for SINGER Air Conditioners.
 Keeping the better financial management on part of the consumers, SINGER is offering up to 12-month interest free instalment facilities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fish fry released in Jamalpur
SINGER offers up to 100pc discount
College student killed in Jashore road accident
KUET, CUET celebrate founding anniversary
Prof Abdul Jabbar Khan new BUET Pro-VC
Pranab Mukherjee (1935-2020):  A life led in politics
Prize giving ceremony of IF held
UN Real Life Hero Tanbir won’t rest on his laurels


Latest News
The meeting with Jorge Messi could decide everything
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft