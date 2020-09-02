College student killed in Jashore road accident

JASHORE, Sept 1: A college student who was travelling in a motorcycle was killed and his companion injured in a road accident at Jhikorgacha Beneali area on Jashore-Benapole highway on Monday night .

The deceased was identified as Mamun Hossain, 17, a first year college student this year and son of Mizanur Rahman, resident of Purundarpur area in Jhikorgacha municipality.

Police and Locals said, Mamun and his friend Indra in a motorcycle when reached Jhikorgacha-Beneali area it collided with a speeding truck killing Mamun on the spot at around 9.30pm.















