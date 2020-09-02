KUET, CUET celebrate founding anniversary



KUET Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Kazi Sazzat Hossain inaugurating the University Day programmes before the administration building on the campus. photo: observer

KHULNA, CHATTOGRAM, Sep 1: Authorities of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) and Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) on Tuesday celebrated their 17th and 18th founding anniversaries respectively, maintaining health safety guidelines amid the pandemic.In KUET, the university authorities have celebrated the day through day long programmes but without holding the rally.The day's ptogramme began with hoisting of the national and university flags by the Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Kazi Sazzat Hossain as chief guest amidst releasing baloons and pigeons before at the administration building.Later, the chief guest released fish fries in the KUET's pond and planted tree saplings at campus premises.A discussion was held virtually with Professor Dr. Md. Ariful Islam, President of 'KUET DAY' celebration committee and Dean of Mechanical Faculty Department in the chair.Later, a colourful procession was brought out which paraded the campus and ended at student welfare centre.In CUET, the authority brought out a joyful procession, discussion meeting and tree plantation program on the occasion on the campus in a limited range and following health guidelines as directed by the government on Tuesday morning.CUET Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr M Rafiqul Alam was present as a chief guest while CUET National Day Celebration Committee chairman and Civil Engineering Faculty Dean Prof Dr M Rabiul Alam presided over the program.Engineering and Technology Faculty Dean Prof Dr M Rezaul Karim, Architecture and Planning Faculty Dean Prof Dr Moinul Islam, Mechanical Engineering Faculty Dean Prof Dr Jamal Uddin Ahmed, University Registrar (Additional Responsibilities) Prof Dr Farooq-uz-Zaman Chowdhury and Director of Student Welfare Prof Dr M Mashiul Haque were present as special guests.