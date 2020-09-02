Video
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020
Prof Abdul Jabbar Khan new BUET Pro-VC

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Observer Desk

Prof. Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan has been appointed as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) for four years. He joined yesterday (Sept 1) as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of BUET.
Prof. Abdul Jabbar Khan from Rajshahi Cadet College secured ninth position in SSC examination in 1983 and eighth position in HSC examination in 1985.
He received his B. Sc. in Civil Engineering at BUET in 1992 securing ninth position and joined his department as a lecturer in the same year.
He received his masters degree in 1995 and went to the United Kingdom in 1996 to pursue a PhD from the University of Strathclyde in Scotland on a Commonwealth Scholarship.
After obtaining his degree, he returned to the country in 1999 and rejoined BUET. He obtained his post doctoral degree in 2013 from the same university.
Since returning to the country, he has worked on the prevention of river erosion, the construction of affordable rural roads and the determination of the usefulness of the use of jute geotextiles in the destruction of hills and has developed the BSTI approved Specification Odyssey Manual.
He has made significant contributions as a geotechnical consultant to many other important projects including Padma Bridge, Hatirjheel Project and Metrorail Project.
He completed his five-year constitutional term in PSC on May 3, 2020. He has also played an important role in the overall development of PSC in the last five years.


