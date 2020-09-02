CUFL resumes production after two months





Talking to the Daily Observer, Abdur Rahim, Managing Director of CUFL, said the plant resumed operation at 10:10 am on Tuesday.

He said the production at the plant came to a halt on July 7 due to damage of a primary reformer of the major fertilizer industry of the country.









It took nearly two months to repair the damaged primary reformer of the plant, he added.

The economic life of the Liner of the Urea Reactor has already expired. The normal age of the Liner is nearly 15 years. But the life of the existing Liner is more than 28 years. So, the Liner faces problems when it is on operation.

CUFL is under static corrosion due to suspension of production in every year during the last seven years for load shedding and shortage of gas. The industry was set up in 1987 at a cost of Tk 17 billion. The guaranteed life of 20 years of the project has ended in 2007. Now it is running on residual life.

