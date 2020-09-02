Video
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020
Digital Security Act-Concluding Part

Experts call for overhaul of the law to avert harassment

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Nazmul Ahsan Raju

In view of the loopholes in the DSA, experts called for its overhaul.
Experts found that the lawsuits were filed with bad intentions by misusing the act to harass the accused.
Over the issue, Law Minister Anisul Haque earlier said the Act is necessary to curb the punishable offences.
"I'm not saying that the law is not being abused. If proven, action will be taken against those who are doing so," he said, adding that the government will consider the issue with great importance.
Former Chief Information Commissioner Prof Golam Rahman said some provisions of the Act were suggested to be amended even before the legislation of the Act. But it was not done then. As a result, anyone, regardless of his involvement in the incident, is being sued.
However, Former Law Minister Barrister Shafiq Ahmed   dissented, saying the person concerned can file a compensation suit if the allegations turned out to be false. The rights was ensured in the current Act.
Those who have been defamed will file cases. If it is brought into the rules, there will be no scope for another person to file a case, he added.
Meanwhile, Dr. Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), told the Daily Observer that filing lawsuits by non-aggrieved persons prove that some provisions of the Act are harassing in nature.
The Digital Security Act, 2018, needs to be amended and reshaped. It has to be ensured that only the person who was harmed will file the case, he said
As a consequence, the practice of motivated filing of law suit will be prevented, adding that he said a kind of insecurity was created in the name of digital security.
Adv Mazil Murshid, President of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), told this correspondent that some people are filing illogical lawsuits to draw the attention of the high ups.
"To them, filing cases is a staircase of promotion. They are suing even though they are not aggrieved.  Such practice is increasing the caseloads in addition to causing harassment to a section of people. This kind of abuse should be stopped by amending the law," he added.
According to the law, he who has been defamed will file a case. There are explicit directives in a High Court verdict. As a result, the lawsuits filed by other than the aggrieved ones are illegal.
He also said the motive behind filing cases is harassment, rather than ensuring punishment. That is why they don't survive until the final trial.
"After the filing of a case under the DSA, the court will have to decide by applying the judicial mind. Then the abuse and harassment of the Act will stop," he opined.
Meanwhile, Supreme Court Lawyer Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua said the primary purpose of the cases is to harass people.




"He who is not aggrieved is suing on behalf of others. People who are not a part of the incident are also being encouraged to file a case. An end should be drawn to this," he added.


