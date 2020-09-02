War hero CR Dutta’s body cremated with state honour



A state guard of honour to Maj Gen CR Dutta, Bir Uttam, a sector commander of the 1971 Liberation War, at the Dhakeshwari National Temple in Old Dhaka on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Dhaka district administration offered guard of honour to the freedom fighter while army fired gun salutes prior to Dutta's last rites.

Earlier in the morning, his body was taken to his capital's Banani DOHS residence from the CMH's mortuary. Later the body was taken to the

Dhakeshwari Temple premise where people of all walks of life paid their last tribute to this patriotic soul.

Last tribute was paid to the war hero from on behalf of President M Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh army and Border Gourd Bangladesh (BGB). His four sons paid their last respect to his father at the Dhakeshwari Temple.

Ruling Awami League (AL) also paid its last homage to the national hero CR Dutta. AL joint general secretary Mahabubul Alam Hanif led the delegation there. Party's organizing secretary Advocate Afzal Hussain, Liberation War Affairs secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, cultural affairs secretary Osim Kumar Ukil, relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, deputy office secretary Sayem Khan, AL central executive committee members - Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and AKM Jahangir Hossain, and AL leader Advocate Ballorum Poddar, among others, accompanied him.

Besides, BNP, Awami Swechchasebak League, Mohanagar Sarbojonin Puja Celebration Committee, Bangladesh Puja Celebration Parishad, Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhists-Christians-Oikya Parishad, Bangladesh Mohila Oikya Parisahd, Dakeshwari Jatiya Mandir, Bangladesh Hindu Parishad, Bangladesh Adhibasi Forum, Bangladesh Hindu Mohajote, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote, Lalbag Puja Thana Committee, among others, paid their last tribute to CR Dutta.

The commander of Sector Number 4 of Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 breathed his last in Florida, USA on August 25. He was 93. -BSS

















