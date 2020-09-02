Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:40 PM
latest 3 die in Potenga explosion      
Home Front Page

Bus operators taking extra fare violating govt directives

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Many buses in the city were found charging extra from passengers ignoring the government instruction to reinstate the previous fare from Tuesday.
According to the government order buses were supposed to take fare following the previous fare chart but the real picture was somewhat different on Tuesday.
The number of buses was less on Tuesday and bus operators forced passengers to pay additional fare fixed by the government for coronavirus pandemic.
Visiting various parts of the city on Tuesday this correspondent found small number of buses compared to that of the number of passengers. Buses violated the government decision to return to the pre-Covid fare chart.
In many places passengers and transport workers were found engaged in argument over the bus fare.
Meanwhile, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader warned the errant public transport workers of facing music for taking extra fare.
He said actions would be taken against the public transports that didn't abide by the government
directives.   While talking in a view-exchange meeting with Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA), Quader said, "Many public transports follow rules on streets and they did it during the coronavirus crisis as well. Actions will be taken against those which will not abide by the government directives."
Passengers were accusing bus operators of taking extra fare that was implemented to adjust fare with the limited number of passengers after the countrywide lockdown for covid-19 pandemic.
Besides, the buses have not maintained health guidelines which are mandatory amid the Covid-19 pandemic period.
Sumon Yousuf, a passenger of Bihanga Paribahan, told the Daily Observer, "Bus contractors still want to take extra fare from passengers. I reminded him about the government directive and did not pay extra fare. But, most of the passengers had paid extra fare."
According to the earlier fixed fare for corona pandemic the fare for the journey from Mirpur-10 to Press Club was Tk18. It was enhanced to Tk35 for corona fear. But, Tk20 was collected by the buses from the passengers on Tuesday.
A bus driver of Manjil Paribahan said, "We are collecting bus fare according to the previous fare. But some passengers do not want to pay that fare. That's why we are facing trouble. Besides, no passengers are being taken more than the seat capacity."
In this regard, Khandaker Enayet Ullah, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association, said, "We have written to all the owners informing them of the government's decision. No standing passengers will be taken in buses or increased fare can be charged."
"If anyone does so or a complaint is received from a passenger, legal action as well as organizational action will be taken against them," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CUFL resumes production after two months
BD forex reserves cross $39b
Experts call for overhaul of the law to avert harassment
War hero CR Dutta’s body cremated with state honour
Bus operators taking extra fare violating govt directives
Number of extra-judicial killings drops in August
BCS economic cadre merged with admin
No let-up in growing number of deaths from coronavirus


Latest News
The meeting with Jorge Messi could decide everything
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft