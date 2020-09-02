Bus operators taking extra fare violating govt directives





According to the government order buses were supposed to take fare following the previous fare chart but the real picture was somewhat different on Tuesday.

The number of buses was less on Tuesday and bus operators forced passengers to pay additional fare fixed by the government for coronavirus pandemic.

Visiting various parts of the city on Tuesday this correspondent found small number of buses compared to that of the number of passengers. Buses violated the government decision to return to the pre-Covid fare chart.

In many places passengers and transport workers were found engaged in argument over the bus fare.

Meanwhile, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader warned the errant public transport workers of facing music for taking extra fare.

He said actions would be taken against the public transports that didn't abide by the government

directives. While talking in a view-exchange meeting with Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA), Quader said, "Many public transports follow rules on streets and they did it during the coronavirus crisis as well. Actions will be taken against those which will not abide by the government directives."

Passengers were accusing bus operators of taking extra fare that was implemented to adjust fare with the limited number of passengers after the countrywide lockdown for covid-19 pandemic.

Besides, the buses have not maintained health guidelines which are mandatory amid the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Sumon Yousuf, a passenger of Bihanga Paribahan, told the Daily Observer, "Bus contractors still want to take extra fare from passengers. I reminded him about the government directive and did not pay extra fare. But, most of the passengers had paid extra fare."

According to the earlier fixed fare for corona pandemic the fare for the journey from Mirpur-10 to Press Club was Tk18. It was enhanced to Tk35 for corona fear. But, Tk20 was collected by the buses from the passengers on Tuesday.

A bus driver of Manjil Paribahan said, "We are collecting bus fare according to the previous fare. But some passengers do not want to pay that fare. That's why we are facing trouble. Besides, no passengers are being taken more than the seat capacity."

In this regard, Khandaker Enayet Ullah, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association, said, "We have written to all the owners informing them of the government's decision. No standing passengers will be taken in buses or increased fare can be charged."

"If anyone does so or a complaint is received from a passenger, legal action as well as organizational action will be taken against them," he added.















