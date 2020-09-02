Video
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:39 PM
Front Page

Number of extra-judicial killings drops in August

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

The figure of extrajudicial killings by the law enforcement agencies decreased in August compared to July this year.
At least 41 people were killed in the month of July and one in August, said a report of Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) on Tuesday.
The MSF prepared the report on the basis of news published in the country's national dailies.
The report said violence against women and children saw a rise in August.
After analysing the incidents of extrajudicial killings and gunfights, it found the involvement of many members of the law enforcement agencies in various crimes, murder, torture, false charges, rape and domestic violence across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the organisation, there have been alarming incidents of lawsuits under the Digital Security Act, arrests, torture, killings at border, violations of citizens' right to health care, corruption and, above all, freedom of expression.
Earlier on 31 July, retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan was shot dead in police firing at the Shamlapur check post in Teknaf Upazila of Cox's Bazar.


