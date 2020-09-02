Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:39 PM
latest 3 die in Potenga explosion      
Home Front Page

BCS economic cadre merged with admin

220 officials made DS

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

The government has merged the economic cadre of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) with the admin cadre on Tuesday with the promotion of 216 economic cadre officials to the rank of Deputy Secretary (DS).
The Public Administra-tion Ministry on Tuesday issued an order promoting them to the rank of Deputy Secretary following the
decision of the Superior Selection Board (SSB) led by the Cabinet Secretary and approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Along with the 216, some four promotion deprived admin cadre officials were also promoted to DS.
According to the promoted economic cadre officials, although Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave her nod to merge the economic cadre with the admin cadre, the authorities have taken two years to execute the decision showing different reasons like procedures of the merger, status of the officials and date of the effectiveness of the merger.
With the merger, the number of BCS cadre will now stand at 27 from the previous 28 cadres.
The officials claimed that due to the dilemma in implementing the Prime Minister's decision to merge the cadre, some of their batch mates were already elevated to the ranks of joint secretary, additional secretary or Grade-1 position with the status of acting secretary. However, most economic cadre officials remained deprived from the promotion.
According to the order, the economic cadre officials were given promotion as DS on Tuesday with retrospective effect. Of them, promotions of some officials will be effective from 2006 on the basis of their seniority while promotion of the rest of the officials will come into effect from 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 on the basis of their seniority.




The elevation to the rank of DS with retrospective effect will only help the seniors to get further elevation to the higher ranks. But, they will not get any financial benefit for the decision, according to the PA Ministry order.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CUFL resumes production after two months
BD forex reserves cross $39b
Experts call for overhaul of the law to avert harassment
War hero CR Dutta’s body cremated with state honour
Bus operators taking extra fare violating govt directives
Number of extra-judicial killings drops in August
BCS economic cadre merged with admin
No let-up in growing number of deaths from coronavirus


Latest News
The meeting with Jorge Messi could decide everything
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft