BCS economic cadre merged with admin

The government has merged the economic cadre of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) with the admin cadre on Tuesday with the promotion of 216 economic cadre officials to the rank of Deputy Secretary (DS).The Public Administra-tion Ministry on Tuesday issued an order promoting them to the rank of Deputy Secretary following thedecision of the Superior Selection Board (SSB) led by the Cabinet Secretary and approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Along with the 216, some four promotion deprived admin cadre officials were also promoted to DS.According to the promoted economic cadre officials, although Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave her nod to merge the economic cadre with the admin cadre, the authorities have taken two years to execute the decision showing different reasons like procedures of the merger, status of the officials and date of the effectiveness of the merger.With the merger, the number of BCS cadre will now stand at 27 from the previous 28 cadres.The officials claimed that due to the dilemma in implementing the Prime Minister's decision to merge the cadre, some of their batch mates were already elevated to the ranks of joint secretary, additional secretary or Grade-1 position with the status of acting secretary. However, most economic cadre officials remained deprived from the promotion.According to the order, the economic cadre officials were given promotion as DS on Tuesday with retrospective effect. Of them, promotions of some officials will be effective from 2006 on the basis of their seniority while promotion of the rest of the officials will come into effect from 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 on the basis of their seniority.The elevation to the rank of DS with retrospective effect will only help the seniors to get further elevation to the higher ranks. But, they will not get any financial benefit for the decision, according to the PA Ministry order.