No let-up in growing number of deaths from coronavirus





Some 409 people have died in the last ten days taking the average death toll to 41 in a single day.

Health experts attributed the increasing death rate to delay in taking patients to hospitals. They also blamed lack of coordination between the Health Ministry and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The DGHS itself has acknowledged that the number of death was not declining.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, Bangladesh now ranks 15th in the world in terms of the number of Covid-19 patients and 29th in the number of deaths.

The Covid-19 situation in the country began to deteriorate rapidly in the tenth week of infection (May 10 to 16) after the identification of coronavirus patients last March.

The number of identified patients began to decrease as the government fixed the fee for coronavirus testing in July, floods in different districts of the country and for suffering in sample testing, they said.

The first coronavirus patient was identified in the country on March 8. The first death was reported on March 18. The death toll crossed 4,000 on August 25.

A maximum of 64 deaths were reported in a single day on June 30, according to the DGHS. About half of the total deaths were in Dhaka Division and the lowest in Mymensingh Division.

Over the last 24 hours till Tuesday, Bangladesh confirmed 35 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the country's death toll to 4,316, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 1,950 people were tested positive for Covid-19 taking the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 314,946.

The latest day's infection rate is 15.97 percent, though the overall rate in the country till date is 20.16 percent.

Around 66.10 percent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far while 1.37 per cent has died.

Of the total deaths 2,083 died in Dhaka Division, 939 in Chattogram, 290 in Rajshahi, 359 in Khulna, 168 in Barishal, 192 in Sylhet, 194 in Rangpur and 91 in Mymensingh.

A total of 3,290 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recovery reached 208,177.

Some 11,981 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 12,209 were tested in 92 labs across the country. So far 15, 62,412 samples have been tested.

Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of DGHS, said, "Although the number of infections in the country is declining, the death toll is not decreasing. Those who suffer from cancer and other complex diseases, including heart disease, have a higher risk of dying from coronavirus."









Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam, Director General of the DGHS, said, "Death rate is increasing due to late arrival at the hospital."

Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 and former Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said, "There is no research on why so many people are dying now due to coronavirus but those who are older and suffering from other complex diseases are dying more.

Zahidur Rahman, Assistant Prof of Virology Department of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College, said, "Lack of awareness among people is increasing day by day. People are coming to the hospital at the very last stage. That's why the critically ill patients are dying more."

