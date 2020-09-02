State mourning in BD today

Bangladesh will observe one-day national mourning today (Wednesday) in respect to the memory of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.

The Cabinet Division on Tuesday issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, national flag will be hoisted half-mast at all government, semi-government and autonomous offices, educational institutions and all government and non-government buildings and at all

missions abroad on the day.

Special prayers will be offered at the concerned places of worships across the country.

Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last on Monday after fighting for life for 21 days at a hospital in New Delhi. He was 84.





