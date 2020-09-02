Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:39 PM
latest 3 die in Potenga explosion      
Home Front Page

Pranab’s Death

State mourning in BD today

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh will observe one-day national mourning today (Wednesday) in respect to the memory of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.
The Cabinet Division on Tuesday issued a notification in this regard.
According to the notification, national flag will be hoisted half-mast at all government, semi-government and autonomous offices, educational institutions and all government and non-government buildings and at all
missions abroad on the day.
Special prayers will be offered at the concerned places of worships across the country.
Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last on Monday after fighting for life for 21 days at a hospital in New Delhi. He was 84.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CUFL resumes production after two months
BD forex reserves cross $39b
Experts call for overhaul of the law to avert harassment
War hero CR Dutta’s body cremated with state honour
Bus operators taking extra fare violating govt directives
Number of extra-judicial killings drops in August
BCS economic cadre merged with admin
No let-up in growing number of deaths from coronavirus


Latest News
The meeting with Jorge Messi could decide everything
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft