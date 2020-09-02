Teen gangs raising head countrywide





A government intelligence agency in a report mentioned the existence of 50 such gangs, 15 of which are active in Dhaka and the adjacent areas. There are five gangs in Uttara, three in Dhanmondi, two in Tejgaon, and one each in Kafrul, Mohammadpur, Turag, New Market, and Joydevpur of Gazipur. Each group has 8 to 10 members.

Activities of the teen gangs in the capital came to light after the murder of Adnan Kabir, a teenage gang member, on January 6 in 2017. Adnan was a member of the "Nine Star" gang and a resident of Uttara. He was hacked to death by members of his rival group, "Disco Boys." Since the killing the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted several operations and rounded up 400 to 450 teenage gang members.

Rifat Sharif, was hacked to death by the 'Bond Gang' on June 26 last year, months after he left the network and sided with another gangster. After Rifat Sharif's murder the gang culture spread in a small town like Barguna.

Gang violence - from extortion to drug abuse, eve-teasing to murder - is being reported in Chattogram, Khulna and Sylhet cities as well. And towns like Cumilla are not falling behind in crimes committed by gangs with names like Eagle and LRN.

These incidents sparked serious concern over the spread of teenage gangs, known as 'Kishor Gang' in the country and the involvement of youths in crime. It has been alleged that some dishonest political leaders are actively patronising these miscreant groups.

According to intelligences sources these gangs mainly organize 'parties,' drive motorcycles at high speed and harass girls on the roads. The members of this group are between 13 and 18 years-of-age.

Most of them are children and school-going children of middle and upper-class families. Lower middle class and uneducated teenagers are also in the group having at least 20 to 25 members each.

Though the crackdown on the teen gangs was halted due to legal complications, plans are afoot to launch another operation, according to law enforcement agencies.

According to the intelligence, gang culture is currently found in 64 districts of the country. Law enforcement has already launched an investigation into these groups.

Some members of the group, reluctant to disclose the name, said they had joined the gang to hold sway over their area. Besides, some were forced to get involved. Many are also getting involved for the 'trend of heroism.'

The activities of teenage gangs are easily visible to the people through social media Facebook, TikTok, Likee, etc.

Recently, a TikTok video maker known as 'Apu Bhai' blocked a road in Uttara in the capital to shoot TikTok videos with 50 to 60 teenagers. At one stage of the shooting an engineer named Robin was crossing the road by car, 'Apu Bhai' and his team got into a fight and injured him. Police later arrested Apu and sent him to jail.

Police have also filed cases in connection with multiple clashes among the teenage gangs of Mirpur. 'Blade Runner' and 'Dandy Boys' are two active gangs in Mirpur.

Local sources say that around 25 teenage gangs are active in Chattogram, Sylhet and Khulna. There are at least six active gangs in Chattogram city and most of them are involved in violent crimes.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 16 teenagers, and another youth over Sunday's murder of a teenage boy in Wari of the capital.

Deputy Commissioner Shah Iftekhar Ahmed of Wari Division said they are all local boys and close to each other. He said the murder took place over an old rivalry.

Police said victim Munna, 18, and his teenage cousin were riding a motorcycle on August 30 when they were intercepted and attacked by the accused teenagers at Wari's Lal Chand Mohon Lane in Dhaka.

Munna and his cousin were attacked with a knife and rod, said Iftekhar.

Munna's father Monirul Islam Opu lodged a case with Wari Police Station on Monday over the incident.















