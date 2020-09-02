Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:39 PM
latest 3 die in Potenga explosion      
Home Front Page

PM pays last respect to Pranab Mukherjee

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday paid last respect to former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee before his funeral.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, showed the last respect to Mukherjee by placing a wreath at his portrait before the funeral.
The High Commissioner also talked to Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of Mukherjee, and conveyed the Prime Minister's condolences to her family.
Mukherjee's body was taken to his official home in Delhi, 10 Rajaji Marg, for people to pay their last respects.
His funeral took place on Tuesday with full military honours.
The former Indian President died on Monday at the age of 84, weeks after his brain surgery.
The government of India and many states have announced seven-day official mourning.
Sheikh Hasina, in her message earlier, recalled Mukherjee's 'outstanding' and 'unforgettable' contribution to the 1971 Liberation War as a politician and real well-wisher. "I always recall with profound respect his invaluable contributions to our Liberation War," she said.
She said Pranab Mukherjee always provided his support to her family while they were in exile in India after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15, 1975.
"In such a bad time, he always enquired about my family and stood beside my younger sister Sheikh Rehana and us in any necessity. Pranab Mukherjee provided cooperation and courage even after our return to Bangladesh," she said.
"He (Pranab Mukherjee) is our guardian and family friend. He always gave courage to us in any crisis," the PM added.
"With his death, India lost a wise and patriotic leader, while Bangladesh a close person," she said.




Terming Pranab Mukherjee a celebrated politician of this sub-continent, she said he will remain alive as a glittering star in the politics of the sub-continent.
Sheikh Hasina prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CUFL resumes production after two months
BD forex reserves cross $39b
Experts call for overhaul of the law to avert harassment
War hero CR Dutta’s body cremated with state honour
Bus operators taking extra fare violating govt directives
Number of extra-judicial killings drops in August
BCS economic cadre merged with admin
No let-up in growing number of deaths from coronavirus


Latest News
The meeting with Jorge Messi could decide everything
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft