Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:39 PM
latest 3 die in Potenga explosion      
Home Business

Reliance to pay $3.4b for Future Group’s retail empire

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

MUMBAI, Sept 1: Indian conglomerate Reliance is acquiring the retail, wholesale and logistics businesses of the Future Group for $3.38 billion, the oil-to-telecoms giant announced late Saturday, strengthening its presence in the country's hugely competitive e-commerce sector.
Reliance, which is owned by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has been locked in battle with US tech behemoth Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart for a share of India's lucrative online market, establishing its digital platform JioMart in May.
After spending years battling local mom-and-pop shops for customers, the online retailers are now trying to work hand-in-hand with the smaller stores that dominate India's towns and hinterlands to bring them online.
Future Group owns some of the country's best-known supermarket brands such as Big Bazaar but its founder Kishore Biyani, once known as India's retail king, has struggled in recent years, with the coronavirus pandemic dealing a heavy blow to his empire.




Ambani's daughter Isha, director of Reliance's retail subsidiary RRVL, said the deal would give a big boost to India's retail sector and was "a strong strategic fit" for her company.
"We hope to continue the growth momentum of the retail industry with our unique model of active collaboration with small merchants ... as well as large consumer brands", she said in a press release.
"This will help Reliance retail to accelerate providing support to millions of small merchants in increasing their competitiveness and enhance their income during these challenging times," she added.
The acquisition will bolster Reliance's presence, adding another 1,800 stores to its retail portfolio, which already covers some 11,000 stores in more than 6,700 Indian towns and cities, including wholesale operations. "Future group is strong on two fronts -- groceries and apparel -- and Reliance can leverage these and add to its strength," Satish Meena, senior forecast analyst at Forrester Research, told AFP.   -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reliance to pay $3.4b for Future Group’s retail empire
Meghna Life, BD Finance announce dividend
Colombia gives $370m loan to Covid-hit airline Avianca
US airlines drop change fees amid Covid-19 downturn
Emirates, flydubai forge ties to connect over 100 spots
Garment exports rebound from coronavirus crunch
Urmi launches antiviral, antimicrobial face mask
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
The meeting with Jorge Messi could decide everything
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft