Meghna Life, BD Finance announce dividend





The board of directors of Meghna Life Insurance has recommended 20 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2019.

The final approval of the dividend will come during the annual general meeting scheduled to be held on October 22 at 11:00am through digital platform. The record date is September 21.

The board of directors of Bangladesh Finance and Investment Company has recommended 12 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2019.

The annual general meeting will be held on December 10 at 11:00am through digital platform. The record date is October 8.



































