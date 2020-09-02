Emirates, flydubai forge ties to connect over 100 spots





Emirates customers can now travel on codeshare flights to over 30 destinations on flydubai, while flydubai customers have over 70 destinations they can travel to on Emirates, according to a press release.

The two airlines have each implemented extensive safety measures to combat Covid-19 at every step of the customer's journey including enhanced sanitisation of all touch points and advanced HEPA filters fitted in aircraft cabins to eliminate dust, allergens and germs from the cabin air.

Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit customers to Dubai further assuring a safe transfer experience through the airport for customers of Emirates and flydubai.

Customers boarding Emirates flights will also be provided with a complimentary hygiene kit containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and anti-bacterial wipes.

To boost customers' confidence Emirates has committed to cover Covid-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travel. This also includes travel on any codeshare flights with flydubai on an Emirates ticket, the release added.

The partnership between Emirates and flydubai first came into effect in October 2017 .In August 2018, flydubai adopted Emirates Skywards as its loyalty programme, allowing customers to earn more Skywards Miles and Tier Miles.

















