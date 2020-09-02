Video
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020
Urmi launches antiviral, antimicrobial face mask

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020
Business Correspondent

Urmi Group has launched on Tuesday a three-layered antiviral and antimicrobial face mask 'Turaag Protex' using Swiss Technology (HeiQ Viroblock) to bring world-class personal protection products for safety and within the reach of public affordability.
Launched at a virtuous press conference, the mask is made by applying Swiss technology which is 99.9 percent effective in killing viruses and it is tested and proven by a neutral organization following ISO 18184: 2019 policy.
Made with reusable fabric, it is possible to wash the mask and use it up to 25 times, Urmi Group Managing Director Asif Ashraf told the press conference..
It is also very soft and comfortable for long time use. 'Turaag Protex' Antiviral and Antimicrobial Face Mask are available for men and women in different colors.
This mask will also be available for children soon. The anti-viral mask is made with three layers of fabric; The outer layer fabric can prevent any water droplet to pass through.
The middle layer fabric is treated with HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 which can destroy viruses. The ingredients used for the middle layer of this mask are proven by ISO 18184: 2019 test to achieve 99.9 percent virus inactivity in a matter of minutes. The last outer layer is made of a special waterproof fabric that can protect against tiny water particles from sneezing and coughing.
The technology in the fabric attracts oppositely charged viruses and binds them permanently to their sulfur groups, forming silver sulfide - immobilizing and inactivating all viruses. Prolonged use of this mask does not cause any problem in breathing.


