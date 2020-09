BANKING EVENT

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Chairman and former Vice Chancellor of University of Chittagong Prof. Md. Anwarul Azim Arif along with Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali, Director Dr. Md. Jahangir Hossain and other high officials, inaugurating its Call Center at Bank's head office in the city on Tuesday. Clients can now easily obtain any information by dialing 16491 for home through any local mobile operator and 09612001122 for abroad. photo: Bank