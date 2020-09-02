Video
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020
Sonali Bank apps now helps passport fee payment

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Citizens can now pay their passport fees online using the mobile phone apps titled Sonali eSheba developed by the largest state own bank.
Senior Secretary of Financial Institution Division under Finance Ministry Md Asadul Islam inaugurated the digital service at the ceremony held at the bank's head office on Tuesday morning, says a press release.
Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan presided over the inauguration ceremony of the digital service.
Sonali Bank's Board of Directors Chiarman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui addressed the function as special guest while Immigration and Passport Department Director General Ayub Chowdhury attended through video conferencing.
Among others, Deputy Managing Directors, General Managers and other high officials were present on the occasion. It may be noted people taking different sorts of services under the government social safety net programme would be able to open their accounts with the bank in the first stage of this apps services. Later, others services would be added.


