

Dhaka Bank elects committee heads

Meanwhile, Khondoker Monir Uddin has been re-elected as the Chairman of the Risk Management Committee and Yussouf Khan has been re-elected as the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank, says a press release.

Rokshana Zaman is the Proprietress of Dhaka Enterprise and M/S. Manehor Fisheries and Director of Dhaka Bank Securities Ltd.

She became the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Dhaka Bank Limited on June 29, 2004 and continued her tenure till March 28, 2006. Since long, she has been associated with various CSR initiatives. Other members of the Executive Committee are Reshadur Rahman, Altaf Hossain Sarker, Mohammad Hanif, Khondoker Monir Uddin, Jashim Uddin and Mirza Yasser Abbas.

Khondoker Monir Uddin have entrepreneurship in diverse fields of business spanning Readymade Garment (RMG), Real Estate, Chemicals, Business Equipment and Machine Supply, Banking, Health Care, Education and Brokerage Services, etc.Other members of the Risk Management Committee are Md. Amirullah, Amanullah Sarker, ManoaraKhandaker and Md. Muzibur Rahman.

Yussouf Khan is a seasoned Banking expert and held the office of the Chief Executive Officer consecutively for three leading private commercial Banks from 1989 to 2004.

He started his career with National Bank of Pakistan in 1960. Khan was Chairman of BAFEDA for two terms. Other members of the Audit Committee are Abdullah Al Ahsan, Tahidul Hossain Chowdhury, Khondoker Jamil Uddin and A.S. Salahuddin Ahmed.





























