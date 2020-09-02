Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:38 PM
latest 3 die in Potenga explosion      
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

Dhaka Bank elects committee heads

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Dhaka Bank elects committee heads

Dhaka Bank elects committee heads

Rokshana Zaman has been elected as the Chairperson of the Executive Committee (EC) of the Board of Directors of Dhaka Bank Ltd.
Meanwhile, Khondoker Monir Uddin has been re-elected as the Chairman of the Risk Management Committee and Yussouf Khan has been re-elected as the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank, says a press release.
Rokshana Zaman is the Proprietress of Dhaka Enterprise and M/S. Manehor Fisheries and Director of Dhaka Bank Securities Ltd.
She became the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Dhaka Bank Limited on June 29, 2004 and continued her tenure till March 28, 2006. Since long, she has been associated with various CSR initiatives. Other members of the Executive Committee are Reshadur Rahman, Altaf Hossain Sarker, Mohammad Hanif,  Khondoker Monir Uddin, Jashim Uddin and Mirza Yasser Abbas.
Khondoker Monir Uddin have entrepreneurship in diverse fields of business spanning Readymade Garment (RMG), Real Estate, Chemicals, Business Equipment and Machine Supply, Banking, Health Care, Education and Brokerage Services, etc.Other members of the Risk Management Committee are Md. Amirullah,  Amanullah Sarker, ManoaraKhandaker and Md. Muzibur Rahman.
Yussouf  Khan is a seasoned Banking expert and held the office of the Chief Executive Officer consecutively for three leading private commercial Banks from 1989 to 2004.
He started his career with National Bank of Pakistan in 1960. Khan was Chairman of BAFEDA for two terms. Other members of the Audit Committee are Abdullah Al Ahsan, Tahidul Hossain Chowdhury, Khondoker Jamil Uddin and A.S. Salahuddin Ahmed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reliance to pay $3.4b for Future Group’s retail empire
Meghna Life, BD Finance announce dividend
Colombia gives $370m loan to Covid-hit airline Avianca
US airlines drop change fees amid Covid-19 downturn
Emirates, flydubai forge ties to connect over 100 spots
Garment exports rebound from coronavirus crunch
Urmi launches antiviral, antimicrobial face mask
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
The meeting with Jorge Messi could decide everything
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft