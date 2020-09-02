Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:38 PM
latest 3 die in Potenga explosion      
Home Business

UK factories see big upturn in August, but from low ebb

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

LONDON, Sept 1: British factory output recovered some ground lost to the COVID-19 pandemic as output rose in August at the fastest pace in more than six years, albeit from a low level, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The IHS Markit/CIPS manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 55.2 in August from July's 53.3, broadly in line with an earlier flash estimate of 55.3 and the highest since February 2018.
The PMI's output component - which IHS Markit says can give a better guide to the sector's strength than the headline figure - rose to its highest since May 2014.
The index levels represent the pace of growth rather than the amount of output, however, and the sector has a long way to go to get back to where it was before the lockdown.
Job losses were widespread at the businesses surveyed.
"Companies report that the current bounce is mainly driven by the restarting of manufacturers' operations and reopening of clients as COVID-19 restrictions continue to be relaxed," said Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.
"Backlogs of work fell at an increased rate, hinting at spare capacity, and the labour market remains worryingly weak, with job losses registered for the seventh straight month."
Some 58per cent  of manufacturers surveyed in late July and the first half of August by the Confederation of British Industry said they considered their order books to be "below   normal".   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reliance to pay $3.4b for Future Group’s retail empire
Meghna Life, BD Finance announce dividend
Colombia gives $370m loan to Covid-hit airline Avianca
US airlines drop change fees amid Covid-19 downturn
Emirates, flydubai forge ties to connect over 100 spots
Garment exports rebound from coronavirus crunch
Urmi launches antiviral, antimicrobial face mask
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
The meeting with Jorge Messi could decide everything
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft