Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:37 PM
latest 3 die in Potenga explosion      
Home Business

Novo Nordisk sets up insulin production line in Iran

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Novo Nordisk sets up insulin production line in Iran

Novo Nordisk sets up insulin production line in Iran

TEHRAN, Sept 1: Iran's health minister said that the world's top insulin-maker, Novo Nordisk of Denmark, had unveiled on Monday a production line of the drug in the Islamic republic.
Saeed Namaki inaugurated the plant's production line, located in Alborz province, via video conference, the government website reported.
"Today we witness the inauguration of one of the most important projects since the (Islamic) revolution with the joint investment of Iran and Denmark," he said.
Namaki expressed hope that Iran could soon become a "drug distribution and production centre" for the Middle East.
The Danish pharmaceuticals giant has sold its products in Iran since 2005 through its subsidiary, Novo Nordisk Pars.
It signalled its intention to construct the 70 million euro ($83 million) facility in 2015 and said it would take five years to complete.
That announcement followed an agreement reached between Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States in the same year, promising Iran sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear programme.
But the deal has been on life support since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord and reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018, dashing hopes for foreign investment in the country.
Drugs and medical equipment are technically exempt from the US sanctions, but purchases are frequently blocked by the unwillingness of banks to process purchases for fear of incurring large penalties in the United States.
According to the head of Iran's food and drug administration, Iranian diabetic patients require 800,000 insulin pens per month.
"Procuring insulin is significantly foreign currency-intensive and is made harder during the difficult time of sanctions," Mohammadreza Shanesaz told Mehr news agency.
Novo Nordisk has promised to save Iran 25 million euros in the first year and 45 million euros in the second after production starts, he added.
Iran's economy has slumped since the reimposition of sanctions targeting its vital banking and oil sectors, leading to rising inflation and a significantly devalued      currency.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reliance to pay $3.4b for Future Group’s retail empire
Meghna Life, BD Finance announce dividend
Colombia gives $370m loan to Covid-hit airline Avianca
US airlines drop change fees amid Covid-19 downturn
Emirates, flydubai forge ties to connect over 100 spots
Garment exports rebound from coronavirus crunch
Urmi launches antiviral, antimicrobial face mask
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
The meeting with Jorge Messi could decide everything
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft