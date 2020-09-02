Video
GIM Digital Truck signs MoU with Royal Cement

Business Desk

To avail the enterprise service of GIM Digital Truck, an online platform for hiring trucks, country's prominent marketeer Royal Cement Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with eJogajog Limited.
The signing has recently taken place at Kabir Manjil on Sheikh Mujib Road in Agrabad of Chattogram.
During the ceremony, Md Jahed Miah, regional manager of GIM Digital Truck-cum-eJogajog, and Mokhlesur Rahman, general manager (HR Admin) of Royal Cement Limited, were present on behalf of respective farms.
According to the MoU, GIM Digital Truck will render all services related to Royal Cement goods transport across whole Chattogram from its factory.
With the slogan "Technology in Logistics," the GIM Digital Truck app has already received a huge response from users by ensuring international grade service and safe transportation.
Currently, GIM has around 11,000 registered trucks with capacities of over 90,000 tonnes across the country.  All types of trucks familiar on Bangladesh roads will be available through the GIM app.


