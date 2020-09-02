CILT launches Women’s Forum WiLAT





It was inaugurated by the CILT International Secretary General, Keith Newton and presided over by WiLAT Global Chairperson, Ms Gayani De Alwis.

Bangladesh joined as the 22nd Chapter of WiLAT Global family with over 3000 members in the global network which is expanding rapidly.

Mimnun Sultana, Assistant Professor, United International University was elected as the first Chairperson of WiLAT Bangladesh. SyedaTahmina Hossain, Head of Supply Chain at Shabab Fabrics Ltd. and Halima Begum, Assistant Professor at BSMRMU was elected as Vice Chairpersons. Israt Jahan Rimi, Manager, Admin and Training, Expeditors Bangladesh was elected as Secretary and Razia Sultana, Director, Interport Group was elected as Treasurer.









































