Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:37 PM
Asian markets swing as focus turns to US jobs data

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

HONG KONG, Sept 1: Asian markets fluctuated Tuesday following another healthy month for global equities, fuelled by expectations of cheap borrowing for years to come, while traders were turning their attention to the release of US jobs data later in the week.
While the Nasdaq powered to yet another record as tech firms are fired by people being forced to stay at home by the virus, the Dow and S&P 500 dipped, though both enjoyed their best August in more than 30 years.
Signs of a new pick-up in infections around the world and a lack of any movement on a new US stimulus package for the world's top economy were also keeping buying sentiment at bay.
"Following such a strong month and such a strong recovery since we saw the trough back in March, we do think we could see some turbulence over the next few months," Tracie McMillion, at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, told Bloomberg Television.
"We're entering a seasonally weaker period, we've got elections on the horizon, and also we're entering the fall and there could be some coronavirus escalation that also could start to worry market participants."
Hong Kong and Shanghai were both down 0.2 per cent  and Sydney dropped 1.8 per cent , while Singapore and Wellington were also in the red.   -AFP


