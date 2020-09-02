Video
Fostering ADR thru institutional framework underscored

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Correspondent

Speakers emphasised the  need  of  fostering Alternative  Dispute  Resolution (ADR) through  institutional  framework  in  order to settle  commercial  disputes  more efficiently in a cost effective and expeditious manner.
They also suggested integrating ADR mechanism with court proceedings with a view to quick dispensation of justice given the huge backlog of as many as 37 million cases pending in all courts across the country.
The suggestions were made by the speakers at a webinar on 'Ad hoc versus Institutional Alternative Dispute Resolution" organised by Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) on Monday.
The webinar  aimed  to  focusonadvantages  and  disadvantages  of ad  hoc  and institutional   ADR, the   possible   impacts   of   COVID-19   on   the   ongoing   ADR proceedings and  how  to address risks  arising  out  of  commercial transactions.
Business  leaders,  bankers,  lawyers and ADR expertsfrom  home  and  abroad, academicians,  corporate  representatives and  students participated  at  the webinar.
Addressing the webinar BIAC Chief Executive Officer Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali said for the sake of good governance in the realm of dispute resolution, resorting to institutional ADR mechanism was a must as it provides with specific rules.
Ali gave an account of BIAC's  endeavours  in  the  last  11  years  of  its  operation,  as  the  country's  only registered dispute resolution institution.
Osama  Taseer, a garment  sector  leader,  Chairman  of  Four  Wings Limited, and former  President  of  Dhaka  Chamber  of  Commerce  &  Industry said  institutional  arbitration  is  most  suitable  in  the  context  of  international business   disputes.
The   largely   attended webinar   through   Zoom   transmission   was   moderated  by Supreme Court  (SC) lawyers Barrister Saqeb  Mahbub and participated by India's Bridge  Policy  (think tank) Director Kritika  Krishnamurthy, SC lawyers  Barrister Suhan  Khan and Barrister Imtiaz Farooq,  Dhaka University law teacher Prof Dr Jamila A. Chowdhury, City  Bank  Deputy Managing  Director  Md.  Abdul  Wadud and BIAC  Director M  A  Akmall  Hossain  Azad among others.




Six outstanding  Panelist  Discussants  took  part  in  the  discussion  and  viewed  the issues  of ad  hoc  as  opposed  to  institutional  arbitration  and  mediation  as  tools to resolve disputes arising out of business contracts.


