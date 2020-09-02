Fostering ADR thru institutional framework underscored





They also suggested integrating ADR mechanism with court proceedings with a view to quick dispensation of justice given the huge backlog of as many as 37 million cases pending in all courts across the country.

The suggestions were made by the speakers at a webinar on 'Ad hoc versus Institutional Alternative Dispute Resolution" organised by Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) on Monday.

The webinar aimed to focusonadvantages and disadvantages of ad hoc and institutional ADR, the possible impacts of COVID-19 on the ongoing ADR proceedings and how to address risks arising out of commercial transactions.

Business leaders, bankers, lawyers and ADR expertsfrom home and abroad, academicians, corporate representatives and students participated at the webinar.

Addressing the webinar BIAC Chief Executive Officer Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali said for the sake of good governance in the realm of dispute resolution, resorting to institutional ADR mechanism was a must as it provides with specific rules.

Ali gave an account of BIAC's endeavours in the last 11 years of its operation, as the country's only registered dispute resolution institution.

Osama Taseer, a garment sector leader, Chairman of Four Wings Limited, and former President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry said institutional arbitration is most suitable in the context of international business disputes.

The largely attended webinar through Zoom transmission was moderated by Supreme Court (SC) lawyers Barrister Saqeb Mahbub and participated by India's Bridge Policy (think tank) Director Kritika Krishnamurthy, SC lawyers Barrister Suhan Khan and Barrister Imtiaz Farooq, Dhaka University law teacher Prof Dr Jamila A. Chowdhury, City Bank Deputy Managing Director Md. Abdul Wadud and BIAC Director M A Akmall Hossain Azad among others.









Six outstanding Panelist Discussants took part in the discussion and viewed the issues of ad hoc as opposed to institutional arbitration and mediation as tools to resolve disputes arising out of business contracts.





