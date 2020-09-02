Stocks halt 4-day winning streak on profit taking





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 16.92 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 4,862 points, after gaining 117 points in the past four straight sessions.

The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also declined 3.13 points to finish at 1,696 and the DSE Shariah Index lost 1.47 points to close at 1,131.

Turnover plunged to Tk 7.77 on the DSE by Tk 33 per cent lower from the previous day's mark of Tk 11.66 billion.

DSEX, the core index of the DSE, soared 665 points or 15.77 per cent in the outgoing month riding on active participation of high net worth individuals.

Losers outnumbered the gainers, as out of 355 issues traded, 179 closed lower, 139 ended higher while 37 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.

A total number of 170,532 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 239.72 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap on the premier bourse fell to Tk 3,687 billion on Tuesday, from Tk 3,698 billion in the previous session.

The Pharmaceutical sector continued to dominate the turnover chart with Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 627 million changing hands, followed by Beximco, Brac Bank, Grameenphone and Orion Pharma.

Low-profile companies continued to dominate the gainers chart with Anlimayarn Dyeing was the best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Shaympur Sugar Mills was the worst loser, losing 9.75 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) declined 49 points to close at 13,859 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 31 points to finish at 8,369.

Of the issues traded, 94 gained, 124 declined and 47 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 9.05 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 202 million.

































