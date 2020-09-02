Video
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:37 PM
Home Business

edotco erects hybrid solar wind tower in Hatiya

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Correspondent

Telecommunications infrastructure services provider, edotco Bangladesh has deployed hybrid solar wind tower in Hatiya to ensure uninterrupted mobile phone connectivity as there is no commercial power connection in this remote island of northern Bay of Bengal.
edotco said it's a part of their continuous efforts to ensure seamless connectivity throughout the nation using alternative energy solutions to power telecom towers by deploying innovative, sustainable and energy-efficient solutions, said a press release today.
This innovative 75-meters longtower, which is first ever in the country, consists of an in-built green hybrid energy solution with a capacity of 42 kwh/day output from 12 kwp solar and 6kwh/day from 4 kw wind turbine mounted on the tower to ensure round the clock power supply, keeping the telecom system operating throughout the year.
It said the renewable energy solution not only helps decrease operating expenses by reducing diesel consumption and maintenance cost, but also reduces carbon emission in the environment up to 80 percent.
"Aware of the community's needs, we aim to deliver solutions that are sustainable and can help improve the quality of livelihoods," the press release quoted edotco Bangladesh Managing Director Ricky Steyn.
He said this is not only in line with edotco's commitment to championing sustainable energy but also in support of the nation's vision to ensure seamless connectivity is available in not just the urban areas of Bangladesh but also for the rural communities.
"We understand how connecting rural communities is integral in meeting the country's digital vision and are committed to being nation building partners," added Ricky Steyn.
edotco Bangladesh currently owns and operates over 10,000 telecom towers throughout Bangladesh.


