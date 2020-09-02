Inflation hits 5.68pc in August





According to the monthly consumer price index provided by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the food inflation rose to 6.08 percent in August from 5.70 percent in July, but the non-food inflation rate declined at 5.05 percent in last month from 5.28 percent in July.

In the rural areas, the general inflation rate slightly went up to 5.60 percent in the last month from 5.43 percent in July. On the other hand, the general inflation rate increased to 5.81 percent in August from 5.72 percent in the previous month in the urban areas.

The point-to-point national wage index witnessed a slight upward trend with 5.91 percent in August against 5.82 percent in July 2020.



























