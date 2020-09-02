Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:37 PM
latest 3 die in Potenga explosion      
Home Business

Inflation hits 5.68pc in August

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Correspondent

The general point-to-point inflation rate slightly increased to 5.68 percentage point in August from 5.53 percentage point in the previous month due to rise in food inflation.
According to the monthly consumer price index provided by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the food inflation rose to 6.08 percent in August from 5.70 percent in July, but the non-food inflation rate declined at 5.05 percent in last month from 5.28 percent in July.
In the rural areas, the general inflation rate slightly went up to 5.60 percent in the last month from 5.43 percent in July. On the other hand, the general inflation rate increased to 5.81 percent in August from 5.72 percent in the previous month in the urban areas.
The point-to-point national wage index witnessed a slight upward trend with 5.91 percent in August against 5.82 percent in July 2020.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reliance to pay $3.4b for Future Group’s retail empire
Meghna Life, BD Finance announce dividend
Colombia gives $370m loan to Covid-hit airline Avianca
US airlines drop change fees amid Covid-19 downturn
Emirates, flydubai forge ties to connect over 100 spots
Garment exports rebound from coronavirus crunch
Urmi launches antiviral, antimicrobial face mask
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
The meeting with Jorge Messi could decide everything
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft