BB eases CMSME loan rules, extends deadline till Oct





The central bank issued a circular in this regard on Monday stating that the BB incorporated the changes with a view to expediting loan disbursement from the package.

Even though the BB formed a Tk 10,000 crore refinance scheme to support the banks and NBFIs with liquidity, the disbursement of loans from the package remained low which prompted the central bank to extend the loan disbursement deadline by two months till October.

As per the new circular, the banks and NBFIs have been allowed to disburse 80 per cent of their overall loans to the manufacturing and service sub-sectors.

Earlier, the banks and NBFIs were allowed to disburse 50 per cent and 30 per cent of their total loans to the manufacturing and service sub-sectors respectively.

Monday's circular also mentioned that none of the manufacturing or service sector entities would be entitled to get loans exceeding 50 per cent of its outstanding working capital loan as on December 31, 2019.

The same loan ratio would be applicable for new borrowers as well, the central bank said, adding that the borrowers would get 50 per cent of their entitled working capital loans as stimulus loans.





















