Relentlessly trying to bring FDI:  Executive Chairman





At a press conference on the 4th anniversary of the organization at its head quarters in the city on Tuesday he said BIDA has already taken initiative to register 46 thousand young entrepreneurs and fifty percent of them already been trained.

BIDA has been set up to oversee foreign and local investments which suffered huge setback amid the pandemic and creating the right environment to attract investors. He listed various steps BIDA has taken over the past four years.

More important, he said is the setting up of 'One Stop Service Center' from where an investor gets all support services from new registration of investment firm to securing land, its registration and other utility connectivity.

In all 24 agencies now offer support services under one roof of the One Stop Service Center to save time, reducing cost and easing such others bottlenecks.

He said during the pandemic the government has set up a taskforce in coordination with different agencies and a survey has been conducted to assess the post Covid situation on domestic and foreign investments.

Moreover, the government has identified several sectors for high value addition investment of which light engineering top the list to attract more foreign and local investments.

He said on the eve of the fourth year, BIDA has taken different media campaign to reach new investors, particularly those relocating from China to other countries of the region.

The government is keeping close contact with foreign investors to know what they want, what changes we make in our policies and how we can fulfill their expectations.

To revive domestic industries which have suffered drastically decline during the shutdown, the government has offered huge stimulus package for their recovery.

Referring to UNCTAD report he said it fears a 40 per cent fall in FDI flow globally and Bangladesh will not be an exception. The government is aware of this and trying to remove bottlenecks.

He said Bangladesh is open for investment from any country including redirected investments. But such investments should produce cheaper goods and services. For example; we want medical services that our people can afford and other goods which are competitive in export.





































