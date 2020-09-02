

ECNEC approves six projects involving Tk 6,628 crore

Later briefing reporters Planning Minister MA Mannan said "Of the total project cost, Taka 2,071.10 crore will come from the government exchequer while Taka 4,593.89 crore will come as donors assistance," Of the approved six projects, two are new while four are revised projects.

The planning minister said that the Department of Roads and Highways will implement the Sylhet-Tamabil Highway Upgradation project by June 2025.

"This highway upgradation project will establish cross-border connectivity, ease communication with Tamabil land port, economic zone and export processing zone and promote tourism." The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will extend Taka 2,970.55 crore loan for the project.

It will also pave the way for boosting trade with the South and East Asian countries, especially with India's Asam and Tripura, Myanmar said. The planning minister said the government has a plan to upgrade all the inter-district, and national highways into four-lane.

Sylhet-Tamabil road project components include construction of 56.16 km road pavements, 55.43 lakh cubic meter land works, construction of 21 bridges with a length of 1,939.84 meters, construction of 49 culverts, 10 foot-over bridges, one toll plaza, one excess load control.

Mannan said development projects need revision due to various reasons like the unexpected situations of COVID-19, natural disasters and there are also many issues which are out of the control of the government. "But, we're very much aware of the issues and trying to reduce the tendency of project revision," he added.

The planning minister said the draft plan of Sheikh Hasina Flyover project in Sunamganj would play an important role to connect Netrakona, Sunamganj and Sylhet through roads and flyovers.

The other projects approved in the meeting are Motlob-Meghna-Dhonagoda-Beribadh road development and expansion project with Taka 121.93 crore, Ponds and Canals development throughout the country, 1st revised, with an additional cost of Taka 422.52 crore, Constructing modern food silos, 2nd revised, with an additional cost of Taka 1,648.98 crore.

Drainage system development of Dhaka-Narayanganj-Demra (DND) area, 2nd phase, 1st revised with an additional cost of Taka 741.71 crore and Extension of fish farming technology services at union level, 2nd phase, 2nd revised, with an additional cost of Taka 107.80 crore.



























The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved six projects at a cost over Tk 6,628 crore including upgradation of Sylhet-Tamabil highway into four-lanes with a separate SMVT. It will cost Tk 3,586.04 crore to boost Bangladesh's trade and connectivity with India's MEghalaya, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar and China. The approval came from a meeting of the ECNEC held with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. She presided over the meeting virtually form her official Ganobhaban while concerned ministers, state ministers, secretaries and planning commission members joined the meeting held at NEC Conference Room in the city.Later briefing reporters Planning Minister MA Mannan said "Of the total project cost, Taka 2,071.10 crore will come from the government exchequer while Taka 4,593.89 crore will come as donors assistance," Of the approved six projects, two are new while four are revised projects.The planning minister said that the Department of Roads and Highways will implement the Sylhet-Tamabil Highway Upgradation project by June 2025."This highway upgradation project will establish cross-border connectivity, ease communication with Tamabil land port, economic zone and export processing zone and promote tourism." The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will extend Taka 2,970.55 crore loan for the project.It will also pave the way for boosting trade with the South and East Asian countries, especially with India's Asam and Tripura, Myanmar said. The planning minister said the government has a plan to upgrade all the inter-district, and national highways into four-lane.Sylhet-Tamabil road project components include construction of 56.16 km road pavements, 55.43 lakh cubic meter land works, construction of 21 bridges with a length of 1,939.84 meters, construction of 49 culverts, 10 foot-over bridges, one toll plaza, one excess load control.Mannan said development projects need revision due to various reasons like the unexpected situations of COVID-19, natural disasters and there are also many issues which are out of the control of the government. "But, we're very much aware of the issues and trying to reduce the tendency of project revision," he added.The planning minister said the draft plan of Sheikh Hasina Flyover project in Sunamganj would play an important role to connect Netrakona, Sunamganj and Sylhet through roads and flyovers.The other projects approved in the meeting are Motlob-Meghna-Dhonagoda-Beribadh road development and expansion project with Taka 121.93 crore, Ponds and Canals development throughout the country, 1st revised, with an additional cost of Taka 422.52 crore, Constructing modern food silos, 2nd revised, with an additional cost of Taka 1,648.98 crore.Drainage system development of Dhaka-Narayanganj-Demra (DND) area, 2nd phase, 1st revised with an additional cost of Taka 741.71 crore and Extension of fish farming technology services at union level, 2nd phase, 2nd revised, with an additional cost of Taka 107.80 crore.