Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:36 PM
83 returnees from Vietnam, Qatar land in jail

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Eighty-three Bangladeshi workers, who returned from Vietnam and Qatar and completed their 14-day quarantine in Uttara in the capital, were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Tuesday on charge of criminal offences in foreign countries.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Satyabrata Sikdar sent them to jail as they were arrested under section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
Officer-in-charge of Turag Police Station Nurul Mottakin said two among them returned from Qatar while the rest from Vietnam.
The workers were deported on August 18 last following their imprisonment in Qatar and Vietnam over their involvement in criminal offences, he said.   -UNB



