Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:36 PM
Chargesheet accepted against ex-DIG prisons Bazlur Rashid

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A Dhaka court on Tuesday accepted the chargesheet against suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Bazlur Rashidin a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Senior Special Judge KM Emrul Kayesh passed the order.
The court also transferred the case to the Special Judge Court-5 of Dhaka for trial and fixed September 22 for hearing on charge framing against the accused in the case.




Earlier on August 26, ACC Deputy Director Md Nasir Uddin, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet against the Bazlur Rashid.
ACC arrested Rashid on October 20 last on charge of accumulating money illegally.
According to the case statement, the suspended DIG failed to show any legal source of Tk 3.8 crore which he spent for buying a flat in a housing project at Siddheswari Road in the capital.
   -UNB



